PreThinking Store
Top

 

Recent Comments

Hand Spinner and Fidget Spinner are good resource for fidget spinners.

PreThinking.com Archive
« App Catalog hits 1,000th App | Main | WebOS 1.3.5 Update is out NOW! »
Thursday
Dec312009

Hardware-Accelerated DOOM on the Pre

AuthorPreThinking | DateThursday, December 31, 2009 at 2:22PM | Comment1 Comment

 

Innovative 3D games on the Palm Pre and Palm Pixi may be just around the corner. With the release of webOS 1.3.5, Palm has apparently slipped in a software library called 'Simple Directmedia Layer' or SDL. What's SDL you ask? It's a cross-platform software library that gives developers a low-level hardware access, so they can add things like accelerated 3D graphics. With all this happening, devleoepr zsoc was able to port the game DOOM onto the Pre with functioning keyboard controls. To get the game on your Pre involves some work with the Terminal app, but the developer promises an easier solution soon.

[via Engadget]

tagged , , | in , |

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (1)

I see a lot of time-wasting in my future.

December 31, 2009 | Unregistered CommenterEric

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a PreThinking editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  