Hardware-Accelerated DOOM on the Pre

Innovative 3D games on the Palm Pre and Palm Pixi may be just around the corner. With the release of webOS 1.3.5, Palm has apparently slipped in a software library called 'Simple Directmedia Layer' or SDL. What's SDL you ask? It's a cross-platform software library that gives developers a low-level hardware access, so they can add things like accelerated 3D graphics. With all this happening, devleoepr zsoc was able to port the game DOOM onto the Pre with functioning keyboard controls. To get the game on your Pre involves some work with the Terminal app, but the developer promises an easier solution soon.

[via Engadget]