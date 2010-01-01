PreThinking Store
Friday
Jan012010

App Catalog hits 1,000th App

Friday, January 1, 2010 at 11:39AM

 

It's 2010 and the App catalog has finally reach its 1,000 App milestone! Go Palm and the developers!

Happy New Year!

Reader Comments (5)

Yes..we reached, 1000 Apps. We can also look to 2010 for more Apps. Have anyone notice that Palm took away the download count in the new App catalog. Before you could see how many been download from the Dev App&than you can have an idea,if his Apps is selling well. Palm had it in the beta,but now..it is not there when the catalog went unbeta. Can anyone else see it? For me,I just can't..

January 4, 2010 | Unregistered Commentercyber4111

AT&T to launch exlusive Android smartphones and two webOS devices in 2010
News by Todd Haselton on Wednesday January 06, 2010.

During AT&T's press conference today, AT&T CEO Ralph de la Vega said that the carrier will launch two Palm webOS devices and a number of Android smartphones in the first half of 2010. de la Vega also said that AT&T is making a big push for Android, and admitted that, while Android is important, AT&T has been late to adopting the operating system.

The new, and exlusive to AT&T, Android phones will include devices from Dell and HTC, as well as a Motorola MOTOBLUR handset. The Palm webOS devices could very well be the Palm and Pixi that are currently on Sprint and are expected to arrive on Verizon Wireless in the imminent future.

The carrier also announced that it's launching its own BREW Mobile Platform application store for mid-range messaging device, which it defines as those with hardware or virtual QWERTY keyboards. Samsung will be the first to support the platform and Pantech has said that it will, also. Applications will extend to the TV to AT&T's U-Verse subscribers, too.

AT&T says that it is supporting both the Android Market and Palm's webOS store, and that it will offer developer support for apps in any app store, not just its own.

January 6, 2010 | Unregistered Commentercyber4111

Unless you're in the UK. We've got a grand total of 224. Whoop! Seriously under serviced.

January 7, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterWill

its ces, where is the news?

January 8, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterayoo

How needs all these apps? Many of them are only senseless bits and pieces...

June 14, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterNetti

