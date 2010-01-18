PreThinking Store
Top

 

Recent Comments

Hand Spinner and Fidget Spinner are good resource for fidget spinners.

PreThinking.com Archive
« Bell Palm Pre Drops to $0 | Main | Palm at CES 2010. Pre Plus and Pixi Plus, 3D Gaming and more! »
Monday
Jan182010

AT&T Pre and Pixi with webOS 1.3.8 spotted in Server Logs

AuthorPreThinking | DateMonday, January 18, 2010 at 1:32PM | Comment1 Comment

 

The folks over at PreCentral has spotted server logs showing both the Palm Pre and Pixi running on AT&T IPs - running webOS version 1.3.8. But rest assure that webOS 1.4 lands in February. Sprint got on the Pre first, now Verizon gets webOS devices on the network before AT&T, and AT&T is next.

tagged , , | in , , , |

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (1)

Why is it that they can deal with T-Mobile in Germany but they don't have it in the US? If they sold an unlocked GSM that worked on T-Mobile 3G, I'd buy it TODAY! As it is, I will probably go with the Nexus One because I am tired of waiting and I need a new phone to replace my unlocked Treo 650 that I bought the first day on the market directly from Palm.

January 18, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterwayneNtampa

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a PreThinking editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  