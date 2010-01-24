Sunday
Bell Palm Pre Drops to $0
Sunday, January 24, 2010
With the imminent release of the Palm Pre Plus and Pixi Plus, Bell has dropped the price tag once again on its Palm Pre, but this time to a impressive $0. The catch is you're still required to be chained up to Bell for a whooping 3 years. Or $99 for 2 Years, $199 for a single year or Unlocked for $349. Maybe Sprint should do the same...
What happened to this site? It used to be my #2 checked Pre website for news, and now it gets like 1 blog a week of that.. you all die? Or does PreCentral.net have you all down?
I find it's very impressive to drop the price to 'Zero' dollars, but sadly, rather in a very negative way!
It smacks of desperation; that the Palm Pre is not selling well enough to begin with!
This can be sighted in several reports, like the one below, that suggest that Palm's new offerings are not growing at all. The Android, BlackBerry and the iPhone are all growing, but sadly the Pre and family are not!
Bummer!
http://fixed-mobile-convergence.tmcnet.com/topics/pbx/articles/75035-android-iphone-grew-microsoft-palm-didnt.htm