Palm at CES 2010. Pre Plus and Pixi Plus, 3D Gaming and more!

So Palm is back at CES this year and they surprised us all again!

Here's what is coming down the Palm pipeline:

Verizon is brining 2 revamped webOS Smartphones. The Palm Pre Plus, it sports a 16GB storage opposed to 8GB, coming standard with inductive charging back covers, and removal of the useless center button. And the Palm Pixi Plus, which now comes in pink, green, blue, orange, or black. Wifi capability, check. Both devices is hits Jan 25th.

With the introduction of the 'Plus' devices, there will be a new App called 'Hot Spot' which allows you to Tether to multiple devices.

WebOS 1.4 will bring Video Recording, editing and sharing right on your Pre or Pixi.

Flash 10.1 plugin coming to the Pre and Pre Plus soon. No Pixi.

Pre and Pixi shipping in France in the 2Q from Vodafone.

3D Gaming baby!

Palm App distribution can happen anywhere on the web! Palm's demo: Project Appetite

New development tool, the PDK Plugin, which allows devs to implement C/C++ plugins to their webOS apps. Graphic extensive apps, no problem.

