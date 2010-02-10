PreThinking Store
Top

 

Recent Comments

Hand Spinner and Fidget Spinner are good resource for fidget spinners.

PreThinking.com Archive
« webOS 1.4 Changelog leaked? | Main | Bell Palm Pre Drops to $0 »
Wednesday
Feb102010

Palm Pre coming to AT&T in May?

AuthorPreThinking | DateWednesday, February 10, 2010 at 6:11PM | Comment2 Comments

 

According to a new FCC filing confidentiality request filed by Palm, the Palm Pre may be coming to AT&T, this May. Mark your calendar, if you like AT&T.

[via Gizmodo]

tagged | in , |

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (2)

Palm sucks... as long as "they" arent selling unlocked phones through AMAZON.com they suck
Screw Palm, the NOKIA N900 is the ultimate

February 12, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterGiovanni

i dont care how they sell the phone as long as i can get it. this is the best phone out there hands down. ive played with a droid and the UI reminds me of a samsung instictt. the iphone is just a phone that can run apps. this is the only phone that can do it all

February 13, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterbraincell

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a PreThinking editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  