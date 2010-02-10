Wednesday
Palm Pre coming to AT&T in May?
According to a new FCC filing confidentiality request filed by Palm, the Palm Pre may be coming to AT&T, this May. Mark your calendar, if you like AT&T.
[via Gizmodo]
Palm sucks... as long as "they" arent selling unlocked phones through AMAZON.com they suck
Screw Palm, the NOKIA N900 is the ultimate
i dont care how they sell the phone as long as i can get it. this is the best phone out there hands down. ive played with a droid and the UI reminds me of a samsung instictt. the iphone is just a phone that can run apps. this is the only phone that can do it all