PreThinking Store
Top

 

Recent Comments

Hand Spinner and Fidget Spinner are good resource for fidget spinners.

PreThinking.com Archive
« webOS 1.4 Available Now! | Main | Palm Pre coming to AT&T in May? »
Thursday
Feb252010

webOS 1.4 Changelog leaked? 

AuthorPreThinking | DateThursday, February 25, 2010 at 3:33PM | Comment1 Comment

It looks like the changelog for webOS 1.4 (Hits tomorrow) has already been leaked. It's said to include video recording and Flash 10.1 beta.

Fixes

  • Time Zone bug Fix

  • Network time sync bug fix to reflect accuratenetwork time

  • BT car-kit transition to device corrected

  • No EV-Icon bug fixed (random)

  • Random browser formatting bug fixed

  • Fixed bug that incorrectly displayed Sprint when actually was Digital Roaming

Enhancements

  • Phonebook Transfer

  • Supports Video Capture Capability

  • Performance enhancement within phone and calendar

Apps

Calendar

  • Dial phone # from within a meeting event

  • Allow custom Alerts sounds for Calendar event and reminders

  • Added AM – PM detail within Calendar events

Email

  • Embedded phone $ or email address (embedded inemail) can be easily added to Contacts app

  • New email sort options  (date, Sender, Subject)

  • Return to inbox view after send – email

Messaging

  • Ability to forward SMS to email

  • Ability to dial phone # from SMS chat session (No need to open contact any longer

  • Press and hold on a phone # to get more options( Call, SMS)

Universal Search now includes EAS (outlook Exchange) GAL corporate address look up.

Application Launcher – Easier user interface providing usermore feedback during an application launch

Pre Button in gesture area blinks when notification pending

Added Adobe Flash 10 Beta – Palm Pre only

Supports Flash 10 Beta – download available in Palm AppCatalog

tagged , , | in |

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (1)

I can't find adobe flash 10 on my palm or in the catalog??

March 9, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterjeff

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a PreThinking editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  