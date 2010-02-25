webOS 1.4 Changelog leaked?
It looks like the changelog for webOS 1.4 (Hits tomorrow) has already been leaked. It's said to include video recording and Flash 10.1 beta.
Fixes
-
Time Zone bug Fix
-
Network time sync bug fix to reflect accuratenetwork time
-
BT car-kit transition to device corrected
-
No EV-Icon bug fixed (random)
-
Random browser formatting bug fixed
-
Fixed bug that incorrectly displayed Sprint when actually was Digital Roaming
Enhancements
-
Phonebook Transfer
-
Supports Video Capture Capability
-
Performance enhancement within phone and calendar
Apps
Calendar
-
Dial phone # from within a meeting event
-
Allow custom Alerts sounds for Calendar event and reminders
-
Added AM – PM detail within Calendar events
-
Embedded phone $ or email address (embedded inemail) can be easily added to Contacts app
-
New email sort options (date, Sender, Subject)
-
Return to inbox view after send – email
Messaging
-
Ability to forward SMS to email
-
Ability to dial phone # from SMS chat session (No need to open contact any longer
-
Press and hold on a phone # to get more options( Call, SMS)
Universal Search now includes EAS (outlook Exchange) GAL corporate address look up.
Application Launcher – Easier user interface providing usermore feedback during an application launch
Pre Button in gesture area blinks when notification pending
Added Adobe Flash 10 Beta – Palm Pre only
Supports Flash 10 Beta – download available in Palm AppCatalog
