webOS 1.4 Changelog leaked? 

It looks like the changelog for webOS 1.4 (Hits tomorrow) has already been leaked. It's said to include video recording and Flash 10.1 beta.

Fixes

Time Zone bug Fix

Network time sync bug fix to reflect accuratenetwork time

BT car-kit transition to device corrected

No EV-Icon bug fixed (random)

Random browser formatting bug fixed

Fixed bug that incorrectly displayed Sprint when actually was Digital Roaming

Enhancements

Phonebook Transfer

Supports Video Capture Capability

Performance enhancement within phone and calendar

Apps

Calendar

Dial phone # from within a meeting event

Allow custom Alerts sounds for Calendar event and reminders

Added AM – PM detail within Calendar events

Email

Embedded phone $ or email address (embedded inemail) can be easily added to Contacts app

New email sort options (date, Sender, Subject)

Return to inbox view after send – email

Messaging

Ability to forward SMS to email

Ability to dial phone # from SMS chat session (No need to open contact any longer

Press and hold on a phone # to get more options( Call, SMS)

Universal Search now includes EAS (outlook Exchange) GAL corporate address look up.

Application Launcher – Easier user interface providing usermore feedback during an application launch

Pre Button in gesture area blinks when notification pending

Added Adobe Flash 10 Beta – Palm Pre only

Supports Flash 10 Beta – download available in Palm AppCatalog