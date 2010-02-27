PreThinking Store
Saturday
Feb272010

webOS 1.4 Available Now!

Saturday, February 27, 2010 at 11:04AM

The long overdue webOS 1.4 is now available for download OTA.

Reader Comments (9)

Looks like 1.4 fixes a "bunch-o-stuff", however, still no voice control/dialing(?)...

February 27, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterDave Petersen

Looks good. Took about an hours to download (WiFi) and install. Video is cool. Performance looks better. I'm really hoping for battery life!

February 27, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterfubar

still playing with it. apps load faster. still testing battery life. haven't figured out how to deleted recorded video yet. possible through computer connection but don't wanna have to be doing that everytime.

February 27, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterRC

to delete video: just swipe it in the video roll as you would an e-mail

February 27, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterdbtabasco

I don't understand why people are asking "how do you delete videos" Like almost everything else on the phone u swipe it!!

February 27, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterew

where is the flash player?

February 28, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterjesse

not seeing the flash player...not in app catalogue either...how bout a little help?

March 1, 2010 | Unregistered CommenterKeith

Best mobile OS. Period. Forget the hardware;if Palm does not change that,they are going under. HTC and of course,Apple, are obsessed with design, rightfully so and pays handsomely.

April 12, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterbuy used

Is there any word on when the adobe flash player will really be released? I went to the adobe page before they said it would be in the first part of 2010. Now it pretty much says they're working on it. What's the deal?

July 4, 2010 | Unregistered Commenterjason

