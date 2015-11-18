PreThinking Store
Top

 

Recent Comments

Hand Spinner and Fidget Spinner are good resource for fidget spinners.

PreThinking.com Archive
Main | FaceBook App Version 1.1.0 Update »
Wednesday
Nov182015

WebOS

AuthorPreThinking | DateWednesday, November 18, 2015 at 12:07AM | Comments Off

 

Palm launches webOS in 2009 as a sucessor to the popular PalmOS. It first appeared on the original Palm Pre.

In a little over a year, HP aqquires Palm, with webOS as a key reason for the 1.3 Billion dollar purchase.

In 2013, HP licenses webOS to LG to be used in their line of smart TVs.

In 2014, HP kills all remaining webOS hardware, cutting off offical support.

There is still a community that continually supports the OPEN webOS Project.

tagged | in |

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend