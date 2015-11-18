Palm launches webOS in 2009 as a sucessor to the popular PalmOS. It first appeared on the original Palm Pre.

In a little over a year, HP aqquires Palm, with webOS as a key reason for the 1.3 Billion dollar purchase.

In 2013, HP licenses webOS to LG to be used in their line of smart TVs.

In 2014, HP kills all remaining webOS hardware, cutting off offical support.

There is still a community that continually supports the OPEN webOS Project.